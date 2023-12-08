In Netflix Hit ‘May December,’ Savannah Sets the Stage

Moviegoers and lovers of complex drama will adore Todd Haynes’ new flick May December, but Savannahans will fall head-over-heels upon seeing many of their favorite locales as the host of its most pertinent scenes. Actors, Natalie Portman and Julianne Moore star in the film, shot entirely on location in Georgia’s most historic city.

The film, which was released on Netflix on December 1st, is a dark and hilarious story of actress Elizabeth Berry (Portman) who arrives in the city in 2015 to meet and research a role she intends to play, Gracie Atherton-Yoo (Moore), in an upcoming independent movie. In 1992, Gracie was embroiled in a tabloid frenzy when she seduced her 13-year-old co-worker, Joe Yoo, at the local pet store (actually, it’s Savannah’s own ‘Exotic Underworlds in movie makeup’). Now, Gracie is married to Joe, who arguably never left seventh grade. He follows Gracie’s marching orders and makes awkward small talk with his children and adult stepchildren, one of whom Gracie carried and birthed in prison for statutory rape.

The movie within the movie seems juicy enough, but Elizabeth comes to learn that the web of secrets tangled within this family grows bigger and bigger. Gracie seems a right sociopath, and Joe (played in brilliant subtlety by Charles Melton) appears to oscillate between Grade-A dunce and Patty Hearst-levels of frozen-in-time.

As for the local hot spots: The Atherton-Yoos live on Tybee Island, in all its solitary splendor. Downtown’s Bull Street makes an appearance, specifically with the Gallery Espresso, where Elizabeth meets Gracie’s ex-husband. Two iconic Savannah restaurants, The Crab Shack and Garibaldi are stages set for more family unraveling for Portman’s character, full enough from the meal that this part has handed her. Of course, what would Savannah be without a ghost tour? Yes, there’s one in the background, serenading Elizabeth’s interview with Gracie’s son over a smoke.

