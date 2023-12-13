Kevin Hart to Star in ‘Fight Night’ Crime Drama at Peacock

Peacock and Kevin Hart are stepping into the boxing ring.

The NBCUniversal streamer has ordered a limited series titled Fight Night: The Million Dollar Heist that will tell the story of an armed robbery orchestrated around Muhammad Ali’s 1970 comeback fight in Atlanta. Hart will star in the series and serve as an executive producer.

Fight Night is based on an iHeart podcast written by Jeff Keating (who also hosted) and Jim Roberts. Shaye Ogbonna (The Chi) created the TV series and will serve as showrunner along with Jason Horwitch (Peacock’s The Calling, Apple TV+’s Echo 3). The show comes from Universal Television, Will Packer Media (which also produced the podcast) and Doghouse Pictures. Craig Brewer (Dolemite Is My Name) is set to direct the first two episodes.

To continue reading, visit The Hollywood Reporter.