Leopold’s Ice Cream and filming The Neon Highway in Columbus

Producer Stratton Leopold has been in the film business for more than 40 years, but he’s been in the ice cream business even longer. And now he’s joining those two industries in Columbus as he prepares to release a movie, The Neon Highway, that was partially filmed in the city and brings Leopold’s Ice Cream to the historic Goetchius House. Leopold’s Ice Cream was founded in Savannah by Stratton’s father, Peter, and his uncle, George. The youngest of three children, Stratton grew up learning the family business before leaving to pursue his passion in the film industry.

Now with almost 60 film and television credits on IMDB that include Mission: Impossible III and The General’s Daughter, Stratton has found a balance between running his family’s business and continuing to make films. The Ledger-Enquirer spoke with Stratton about bringing Leopold’s Ice Cream to Columbus, filming The Neon Highway and the growth of the film industry in Georgia. See more and the interview here.