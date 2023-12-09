Melissa Etheridge to headline 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival

Two-time Grammy Award winner Melissa Etheridge, the critically acclaimed folk rock band Dawes, and five-time Grammy Award winners Blind Boys of Alabama will appear at the 2024 Amplify Decatur Music Festival on Saturday, April 13 in the downtown square.

Early-bird, discounted tickets go on sale at AmplifyDecatur.org on Thursday, Dec. 14.

The festival will also feature Run Katie Run and a performance by the to-be-determined winners of the Decatur High School Battle of the Bands to be held Feb. 4 at Eddie’s Attic.

