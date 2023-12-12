Music & Entertainment Council CMEO Arreasha Z. Lawrence: ‘We’re Here to Stabilize the Economy and Create Infrastructure’

Arreasha Z. Lawrence, Chief Music and Entertainment Officer of the Music and Entertainment Council, sat down with Georgia Entertainment to discuss her work in Columbus. In the near future, Lawrence envisions a creators’ space in uptown Columbus to give the local community access to more opportunities. The space would include a recording studio, podcast studio, and more. She sees this venture as an invitation for youth to explore their creative interests.

