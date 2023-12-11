New A24 Movies to Stream Exclusively on Max in New Output Deal

Warner Bros. Discovery will be exclusive the home to A24‘s upcoming slate.

The conglomerate and the indie studio announced a multiyear pay-1 U.S. output deal that will bring the studio and distributor’s theatrical film slate exclusively to Warner Bros. Discovery’s HBO and Cinemax, as well as streaming service Max.

In addition to newer and upcoming films like Sofia Coppola’s Priscilla, Jonathan Glazer’s The Zone of Interest and Nicolas Cage starrer Dream Scenario, the deal will cover titles from A24’s library, including best picture winner Everything Everywhere All at Once, Brendan Fraser starrer The Whale and the Safdies’ Uncut Gems.

