Owner of Mom’s Attic Productions Tess Hammock: ‘Thank You To Our Legislators’

Television host and owner of Mom’s Attic Productions Tess Hammock sat down with Georgia Entertainment before the Unscripted Roadshow in her hometown of Middle Georgia. Hammock shared how her experience working in politics gave her an appreciation for elected officials. She also detailed some observations about the legislative world: 1) The job of a legislator is incredibly hard and 2) there are opportunities for legislators to engage with the entertainment industry as the creative community grows in Georgia. “There’s opportunity to work together and further the industry where people want to come live, be citizens, and contribute to the local economy and state GDP.”

Catch Casting Call with Tess Hammock every Wednesday on Fox Atlanta.

