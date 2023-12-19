Recap: Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 Highlights Convergence During Games Week Georgia

Georgia Entertainment held their Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 on December 14th at Skillshot Media. The immaculate Atrium lobby in Uptown Buckhead was filled with influencers and VIPs in the entertainment industry. The special invite only affair landed in the middle of ‘Games Week Georgia.’
“This was one of our most memorable events ever. So many leaders networked around a unique display of convergence in Georgia’s creative industries,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Recognizing the Creative Champion of the year, comments from Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, the presentation of the Creative Economy Journal and honoring Rescuing Hope all in one evening was magical.”
The curated VIP event hosted 600 of the entertainment industry’s leading professionals including elected legislators, government officials and partners of Georgia Entertainment. The honorary nonprofit for the evening was Rescuing Hope, an organization on the frontlines of battling human and sex trafficking in Georgia and around the world.
“Skillshot was an amazing host going above and beyond to help present a special night for the industry to celebrate 2023 and look forward to 2024,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “Hanna Brothers, FQS, JW Marriott, and so many other partners joined to provide the needed support to make this evening a reality.”
Governor Brian Kemp and the First Lady shared comments and support for the event and the creative industries in Georgia via a special video for attendees. “We want to thank you for your leadership in promoting our creative arts and their growing impact on our economy. Congratulations on another successful year.”
Event Highlights Included:
- Attendees received the first copies of The Creative Economy Journal.
- Guests will received special passes to DreamHack.
- Pat Wilson, Commissioner of the Georgia Department of Economic Development was awarded Georgia Creative Champion of 2023.
- A special introduction from First Lady Marty Kemp of Susan Norris and Rescuing Hope.
- Guests gathered at The Preserve for additional networking after the event presented by Film Quality Services.
- The morning after, VIP guests convened for a special networking program at the JW Marriott.
Since our launch in 2016, the Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 events have been known to draw out the who’s who of film, music and entertainment in Georgia and beyond. Elected legislators, directors, producers, studio owners and other influencers in Georgia’s Creative Economy network in a very unique environment. The invite only event is for partners, legislators and those deeply vested in the policy and economics of Georgia’s creative industries.
The Georgia Entertainment 100 was presented in partnership with Skillshot, along with AME Institute, Cobb Travel & Tourism, GreenbergTraurig, South Georgia Studios, Hanna Brothers, Brasfield Gorrie, ICP, Reel Supplies, Arnall Golden Gregory LLP, TPC, Crafty Apes, and Yancey Entertainment. The after party event at The Preserve in Buckhead was presented by Film Quality Services.
Other companies supporting the 100 include ARCO, 2nd Watch ATL, Sapelo Insurance, Discover Dunwoody, Tess Hammock, Ambient Studios, IVB Media, Blue Trail Production, Classic Tents & Events, GSB Architects, Ghost Gaming, Georgia Matters, Moonshine Post Production, Sonesta Hotels, All Access Staging, First Horizons, Barbizon, RiseImpact, PhilanthroFilms, Cofer Brothers, United Rentals, Laser Stream Media and Security Associates of Georgia.
Organizations collaborating with our events 100 include Georgia Department of Economic Development, Georgia Music Partners, Georgia Production Partnership, BIG Film and Entertainment Alliance, Georgia Film Academy, Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition, Coastal Entertainment Alliance, Entertainment Alliance of Georgia, Motion Picture Association, Georgia Game Developers Association, and Georgia Regional Film and Entertainment Alliance.
Video & Photo Credit: Rosa Waite & Crizz Quinn