Recap: Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 Highlights Convergence During Games Week Georgia

Georgia Entertainment held their Signature Georgia Entertainment 100 on December 14th at Skillshot Media. The immaculate Atrium lobby in Uptown Buckhead was filled with influencers and VIPs in the entertainment industry. The special invite only affair landed in the middle of ‘Games Week Georgia.’

(photos below and video recap here.)

“This was one of our most memorable events ever. So many leaders networked around a unique display of convergence in Georgia’s creative industries,” said Randy Davidson, President of Georgia Entertainment. “Recognizing the Creative Champion of the year, comments from Governor Brian Kemp and First Lady Marty Kemp, the presentation of the Creative Economy Journal and honoring Rescuing Hope all in one evening was magical.”

The curated VIP event hosted 600 of the entertainment industry’s leading professionals including elected legislators, government officials and partners of Georgia Entertainment. The honorary nonprofit for the evening was Rescuing Hope, an organization on the frontlines of battling human and sex trafficking in Georgia and around the world.

“Skillshot was an amazing host going above and beyond to help present a special night for the industry to celebrate 2023 and look forward to 2024,” said Jezlan Moyet, Senior Vice President of Georgia Entertainment. “Hanna Brothers, FQS, JW Marriott, and so many other partners joined to provide the needed support to make this evening a reality.”