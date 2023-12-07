Remembering the Legacy: GPP Mourns the Passing of Former Co-President Clark Cofer

In a somber moment for the Georgia film and television community, GPP bids farewell to one of its dedicated leaders, Clark Cofer. As a stalwart advocate for the industry, Cofer’s impact on the Georgia film landscape extended beyond his role as a two-term Co-President of GPP. His contributions also reached the broader community through his service on the board of directors for the DeKalb County Film and Entertainment Advisory Board.

Clark Cofer’s legacy will endure as a testament to the passion and dedication he brought to the Georgia film and television community.

A Visionary Leader at GPP: Clark Cofer’s tenure as Co-President of GPP was marked by his unwavering commitment to advancing the interests of the local film and television industry. His visionary leadership played a pivotal role in shaping GPP into a dynamic force within the Georgia entertainment landscape. Colleagues fondly remember his passion for fostering collaboration and creating a supportive and inclusive environment for industry professionals.

GPP mourns the loss of a leader, mentor, and advocate who played a pivotal role in shaping the industry’s landscape. As we remember and celebrate his contributions, let us continue to build upon the foundation he helped establish, ensuring a vibrant and thriving future for Georgia’s entertainment industry.

RIP Clark Cofer