Renowned Atlanta Radio Host Now Voice of Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport

There’s a new voice that will ring out through Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, guiding fliers to their desired destinations.

The airport has partnered with Ryan Cameron, a renowned radio host in Atlanta. Cameron’s voice will be used as the airport’s automated message system, which will help guide passengers through overhead announcements.

Airport officials said his voice as the new announcement system went live on Thanksgiving Eve.

To continue reading and view video announcement, visit Atlanta News First.

