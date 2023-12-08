Savannah Regional Film Commissioner Walker Dalton: ‘It’s An Amazing, Versatile City’

Georgia Entertainment was excited to host the Savannah Regional Film Commission’s newest commissioner at our Unscripted Roadshow in November. He stopped by early to discuss the “layer of talent” in “people-driven” Savannah and the growth happening for film in the region. According to Dalton, Savannah can double for a variety of locations. In addition, the city’s infrastructure is expanding to accommodate entertainment – SCAD’s newest backlot and possible soundstages being the perfect example.

