SCAD Holiday Spectacular Adds Tony Award Winner Adrienne Warren

SCAD is excited to announce that Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren will make a dazzling special guest appearance in SCAD’s Holiday Spectacular concert Friday, Dec. 8 at the new SCADshow theater in Atlanta. Warren, who won the Tony Award for Best Actress in a Musical for her portrayal of the legendary Tina Turner in Tina: A Tina Turner Musical , will grace the stage for an evening of carols and good cheer at this festive new holiday tradition presented by SCAD. Warren currently stars in the Hulu series Black Cake and recently appeared in the films Rustin and The Woman King. She will next star in and executive produce the Peacock series Dreamland .

At the Holiday Spectacular, Warren will share the stage with the SCAD Bee Sharps, the university’s elite performance ensemble, as well as alumni guest stars: American Idol winner Candice Glover (B.F.A., dramatic writing, 2022) and Showtime at the Apollo winner George Lovett (B.F.A., performing arts, 2011).

Tickets for this festive winter wonderland are on sale now at http://scadshow.com. Tickets are $15 for SCAD Card holders, students, seniors, alumni, and military, and $25 for the general public.

To stay in the know with all things Georgia Entertainment, follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter.