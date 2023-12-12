SCADshow Glows For First-Ever Holiday Spectacular

Carol Badaracco Padgett, Senior Writer

In a performance that’s causing a buzz, the Savannah College of Art & Design’s (SCAD) Bee Sharps elite student vocal ensemble recently shared the stage with world-class alumni stars. A packed house took in the winter wonderland experience and joined in for carols.

The holiday performance took place Friday, Dec. 8 at the new SCADshow theater in Midtown Atlanta and included a pre-event VIP gathering with cocktails and hors d’oeuvres. On Thursday, Dec. 14, the show runs again in Savannah at 7 p.m. at the historic Lucas Theatre for the Arts.

Alumni professional vocalists who came home to perform at the SCAD Atlanta campus included Candice Glover, American Idol winner (BFA dramatic writing, 2022 and mentor for the Bee Sharps) and Showtime at the Apollo winner George Lovett (BFA performing arts, 2011). Glover and Lovett were joined by Tony Award winner Adrienne Warren of “Tina: A Tina Turner Musical” and award-winning stage actor Michael James Scott, who portrayed Genie in “Aladdin” on Broadway, in London, and in a North American tour.

Scott also served as a lively master of ceremonies before a packed SCADshow house decorated for the holidays – complete with professional sound, lighting, and projection and a six-piece, on-stage band that included strings.

Music director and accompanist for SCAD ensembles, Kim Douglas Steiner of Broadway acclaim, provided the piano backdrop, conducting the evening’s performances straight from the stage.

The Holiday Spectacular was directed by Mike Evariste, a Tony Award-nominated producer, actor, and SCAD’s artistic director of executive ensembles.

Performing 20+ holiday and Christmas classics, the star and current alumni performances capped off SCAD’s 45th year of creating star power entertainment.

According to SCAD representatives, the Holiday Spectacular marks the first performance in what will be a yearly tradition at SCADshow in the newly unveiled state-of-the-art FORTY FIVE mixed-use complex on the Midtown campus. Alongside SCADshow, the complex includes student residential housing, academic facilities, health and wellness components, and creative greenspace.

Learn more about SCAD, SCADshow, the Bee Sharps, and the new FORTY FIVE complex at SCAD’s Midtown Atlanta campus at https://www.scad.edu/locations/atlanta.

Holiday Spectacular Savannah show tickets for the Dec. 14 performance are available here.

