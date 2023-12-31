State Representative Al Williams to Serve On the Advisory Board of the Newly Formed Coastal Entertainment Alliance

State Representative Al Williams of House District 168, accepted his nomination to join the Coastal Entertainment Alliance in an Advisory role. Launched in the summer of 2023, the Coastal Entertainment Alliance represents businesses, educational institutions, and local governments along the coast that support Georgia’s growing creative economy.

Wiliams has represented the citizens of Liberty County in the Georgia General Assembly for over twenty years. During this time, he has served on many important Committees such as the Appropriations, Creative Arts and Entertainment, Economic Development & Tourism, Game Fish & Parks, House Rules, Public Safety, and Transportation Committees. He also serves on the Rural Development Council and is a past Chairman of the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus, which is the largest Legislative Black Caucus in America.

Representative Williams is a Vietnam War Veteran and currently serves on the Georgia Joint Military Defense Commission. In addition, he serves as Chairman of the Liberty County Development & Tourism Authority, the Liberty County Chamber of Commerce, among other roles, in which he’s earned numerous local, state and national awards, including the nationally recognized Trumpet Award in 2008.

“The Coastal Entertainment Alliance is thrilled to announce that Georgia Legislator, Al Williams, has joined the Advisory Board. His extensive knowledge and leadership experience in both the state legislature and local community will add valuable insight and perspective to the team. We are excited to have Representative Williams on the board and look forward to working with him to create a positive impact on the coastal region of our great state.” Matt Campbell, President, Coastal Entertainment Alliance

