State Representative Matthew Gambill: ‘I’m Encouraged By What The Industry Provides’

State Representative Matthew Gambill joined Georgia Entertainment before the Unscripted Roadshow in Warner Robins to share his thoughts on the entertainment industry. Gambill (who serves House District 15) details how the state is a major player in the film industry and says the creative community supports the “strong” Georgia economy. In addition, he discusses how films have brought people to state, created jobs for Georgians, and promoted learning opportunities for creative students in Georgia schools.

