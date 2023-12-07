Submission Deadline Approaches for 8th Annual South Georgia Film Festival

The submission deadline for the 8th Annual South Georgia Film Festival is December 18. Professional and amateur filmmakers are encouraged to submit their work through FilmFreeway to participate in the Regional film festival, which includes screenings, networking and educational opportunities, and local entertainment. The 2024 festival will take place March 1, 2, & 3 across Valdosta with a growing number of partner organizations.

Promoting the art and industry of filmmaking here in South Georgia, the festival has been accepting submissions from across the globe since April. The festival has already received a record number of films across all categories. Along with high school, college, and graduate student submissions, the festival continues to receive professional film submissions in documentary, animation, and narrative.

“Film is growing across South Georgia and we continue to be proud to be a part of it,” said Jason Brown Festival Director. “Bringing filmmakers from across the country to Valdosta to engage our community has been our driving force for all of these years.

Winners from last year’s festival include OPAL, the animated feature from France; STAY WITH ME, the narrative feature film from University of Memphis professor Marty Lang; and JACK HAS A PLAN, a documentary feature about assisted suicide from director Bradley Berman and producer Chris Metzler.

To encourage submissions from local high school students, students who register for the Feb. 12, Valdsota State University Student Experience will receive a fee waiver. Registration is available on the SouthGeorgiaFilm.com website.

“We are putting on a party for the community,” Jason Brown, Festival Director said. “Showcasing films from across the country and the world, we want to introduce Valdosta to great films, some great filmmakers to Valdosta, and let everyone have a good time. Be a part of party and show the world what you can do.”

This year’s festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Georgia Power, Valdosta State University, the Georgia Film Office, the Turner Center for the Arts, Georgia Production Partnership, and Film Impact Georgia.

The South Georgia Film Festival continues to promote the regional film industry with panelists discussing both the art and industrial impact of film for local businesses. Panelists and guest speakers will be announced soon. For more information about tickets, visit 24SGFF.Eventive.org.

For more information on the South Georgia Film Festival, visit SouthGeorgiaFilm.com or contact Prof. Jason Brown at 229-219-1298 or jasonebrown@valdosta.edu.

