T.I. and Killer Mike to Reopen Bankhead Seafood Restaurant

Today, Greenwood, the leading banking platform for Black and Latino consumers and businesses, announced a $1.2 million loan for the new Bankhead Seafood Restaurant, a Westside Atlanta culinary gem co-founded by renowned artists T.I. and Killer Mike, with backing from Georgia Banking Company (GBC).

The loan investment will support Bankhead Seafood Restaurants’ growth across Atlanta, and spur new opportunities for job creation in the local economy. With this loan investment, Bankhead Seafood Restaurant will open to the public in Q2 2024.

“Today’s investment serves as a profound testament to the broader vision we’ve cultivated at Bankhead Seafood,” said GRAMMY Award-winning recording artist Clifford “T.I.” Harris. “It’s exciting to join forces with leaders like Greenwood—whose commitment to uplifting the community echoes our same ethos. This is an exciting moment in our community’s work to foster a legacy of mutual prosperity and support.”

This financial commitment marks a pivotal moment in the growth of Bankhead Seafood, a restaurant deeply rooted in the local community. It also underscores Greenwood’s ongoing commitment to supporting Black businesses and fostering economic growth in the region, as this loan in particular will enable Bankhead Seafood to open operations in Q2 2024, create new job opportunities, and begin serving its signature dishes across Southwest Atlanta.

“This is a transformational milestone for our business, and the broader Southwest Atlanta community,” said GRAMMY Award-winning musician and Run the Jewels member Michael “Killer Mike” Render. “I extend my deepest appreciation to Greenwood and GBC, whose partnership today provided us with the resources we need to kickstart Bankhead’s future, and re-build a community gem. Ryan Glover and Paul Judge continue to exemplify the important role that Black entrepreneurial collaboration has in our economic empowerment and unity.”

“We’re proud to support Bankhead Seafood, a business that aligns perfectly with our mission at Greenwood,” said Ryan Glover, chairman and CEO of Greenwood. “I have known each TI and Killer Mike for over 25 years and have been proud and a supporter of their professional growth and commitment to improving the community. This partnership is simply the beginning of the support Greenwood will extend to innovative Black-owned businesses for years to come.”

The support for Bankhead Seafood concludes a successful year for Greenwood, with the business doubling revenue from 2022 to 2023. Greenwood’s 2023 growth was spurred by two successful product launches. On October 25, Greenwood launched its first-ever lending product powered by Engine.tech. In under 60 days since its launch, the lending product has seen 14,000 unique applications, and $145M in requested loan demand. Greenwood also launched its stock trading platform, with intentions of expanding wealth building products in 2024.