The Black List Unveils Inaugural Georgia List; 10 Scripts From The Peach State Make The Cut

Georgia has been one of the top Hollywood production spots in America for years, and now the Black List are putting some of the Peach State’s finest front and center.

“I grew up in Columbus, Georgia,” Black List founder Franklin Leonard said Thursday of the new effort to amplify unproduced scripts. “My father grew up in Columbus, Georgia. His parents grew up in Columbus, Georgia.”

“This one’s personal for me, so it’s appropriate that it’s our first such partnership,” Leonard added. In conjunction with DEI consultancy firm Collective Moxie and the sprawling 700-acre Trilith Studios, the Black List has chosen 10 screenwriters and their scripts (see the full Georgia List below).

