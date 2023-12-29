The Color Purple, now in theaters, filmed in these Savannah, coastal Georgia locations

The Color Purple hit movie theaters Christmas Day with some familiar sights for Savannahians.

The movie is based on the hit Broadway musical adaptation of the beloved book of the same name by Alice Walker, telling the story of Celie, a Black woman living in Georgia in the early 1900s…

The Savannah Regional Film Commission provided location assistance and worked closely with the locations team for the film to find the appropriate locations for their film needs, said SRFC assistant director Katie Schuck… “The production’s location department pitched several sites throughout our region and the director and producers ultimately decided to film several scenes in coastal Georgia. The movie filmed all over the state, including Atlanta, Grantville, and Macon to name a few,” said Schuck.

