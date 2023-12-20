The Color Purple Production Contributed Over $74.2 Million in Direct Spending While Filming Throughout Georgia

Production of The Color Purple – a reimagined, bold new take on the classic novel and award-winning Broadway musical – was an economic engine for Georgia, according to new data released by Warner Bros. Pictures. The data was released at a screening of the upcoming film in Atlanta on Monday night co-hosted by the studio and the Motion Picture Association (MPA).

See additional photos of the special screening and commentary.

“Towards the end of the film, Celie belts out ‘I’m Here’ to declare her power, resilience, and growth to the world,” said Charles Rivkin, Chairman and CEO of the MPA. “The data released today also tells an ‘I’m Here’ story, about how productions in Georgia create local jobs, support local businesses, and drive economic growth. As a direct result of smart policies, the film industry in Georgia has grown powerfully, and everyone in the state benefits because our industry is here.”

Over 81 days of filming around Greater Atlanta and Savannah, The Color Purple contributed over $74.2 million in direct spending to the local economy, including payments to the more than 2,500 local Georgian cast and crew hired for the production. Additional spending included:

$3.67 million on transportation and car rentals,

$3.5 million on location fees and permits,

$2.2 million on hotels and lodging, and

$1.2 million on local catering for cast and crew.

As part of the production, The Color Purple participated in Warner Bros. Discovery’s Access to Action (ATA) program, which provides pathways for under-represented groups into the entertainment industry with access to below-the-line jobs on the studio’s film and television productions. The Color Purple had three post-production PA placements.

On Monday night, Warner Bros. Discovery and the MPA cohosted a community screening of The Color Purple at The Plaza Theatre in Atlanta. The screening was attended by members of the Georgia General Assembly and the Women’s Legislative Caucus well as the cast, crew, and vendors who worked on the production. At the screening Women’s Legislative Caucus Co-Chairs Kimberly Alexander and Sally Harrell, as well as Deputy Commissioner of the Georgia Film & Entertainment Office, Lee Thomas, provided remarks.

“We support tax incentives and always will for the film industry,” said Rep. Alexander. “And thank you for making Georgia the Hollywood of the South.”

“Georgia is one of the fastest growing film areas in the country,” said Sen. Harrell.

“These are the kind of film stories that we love – ones where the projects shoot all over the state and everybody feels the impact of the film industry,” said Thomas.

The Georgia Entertainment Industry Tax Credit served as a cornerstone of the decision to film The Color Purple in Georgia – joining a deep bench of past and future films and series. Overall, according to a new Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition (GSEC) study conducted by Olsberg-SPI, the production incentive program was responsible for $8.55 billion in economic activity in fiscal year 2022 alone. It also created 60,000 Georgian jobs and generated a return on investment of $6.30 for every $1 of incentives.

“The film and television industry is unequivocally valuable for Georgians all across our state,” said Kelsey Moore, Executive Director of the Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition. “The Color Purple is a perfect example of the benefits productions bring to our state. It created high-paying jobs, supported businesses big and small, and generated economic activity from Atlanta to Savannah, and from Macon out to Jekyll Island. Without the production incentive program, Georgia’s workers, businesses, communities, and families would lose out on all these benefits.”

The Color Purple opens in theaters nationwide Dec. 25. To read additional interviews with creators of the film, in front of and behind the camera, please visit The Credits.

