Toy Drive Partners With Atlanta Filmmakers To Premiere Georgia-Made Film

By Adam Johnson, Georgia Entertainment

The Atlanta Film Festival celebrates the holidays at the annual winter mixer event held at the Tara theatre. The Atlanta Film Festival holds this event every winter to celebrate Georgia directors, producers, and creative individuals. The Tara winter event premiered the romantic comedy “Christmas with Jerks” – a Georgia produced and women in Georgia directed holiday feature film.

Leanna Adams (Co-Director and lead actress) and Kristina Arjona (Co-Director) spoke about how the film was created thanks to the outstanding community in Georgia. Leanna Adam stated, “Our community really came out for us cast and crew and supporters along the way. It’s been a great experience, along the way seeing what the community needs and provides. We have an amazing score and it all came from our community”.

Georgia has always been a place of amazing creative individuals. Leanna and Kristina are ready for their next film in Georgia; excited to bring another fantastic romantic comedy that will be filmed at the Plaza Theatre. Kristina states “Christmas with Jerks is proof we can film in Georgia. The next one is a romantic comedy taking place in the Plaza Theatre. “Its a way we can do this in Georgia from start to finish. We already did it, and were looking for more funding this time.”

To stay up to date on Georgia Entertainment news, follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter.