Trilith Studios’ Frank Patterson Headlines Atlanta Business Chronicle Entertainment Event (PHOTOS)

By Rosa Waite, Georgia Entertainment

The Atlanta Business Chronicle held its annual Business of Entertainment event this past Wednesday at the Variety Playhouse in Atlanta.

The program, which highlighted how the Georgia Entertainment Industry Investment Act impacts the state’s Creative Economy, featured Frank Patterson, President and CEO of Trilith Studios. Patterson gave an in depth look into the work that goes on at Trilith Studios and throughout the Georgia film community. Using his metaphor of “Georgia and the Giant Peach” to represent the creative market in the state, he discussed the growth that continues to make Georgia’s future in entertainment bright.

Stephen Weizenecker, Partner at Barnes & Thornburg LLP, shared an update on the state of the tax credits, which was followed by a discussion with panelists Emily Best (Seed & Spark), Gannon Murphy (Cinelease Studios), Matt Davis (Reel Supplies), Carolyn Pitt (Productions.com) and Kelsey Moore (Georgia Screen Entertainment Coalition). The evening was capped off with a panel discussion on unscripted television with Executive Producers Nicole Elliot, Shante Paige, and Keely Walker Muse, as well as Managing Partner of Picture Window Productions Suzan Satterfield.

The Atlanta Business Chronicle maintains, “Georgia is globally recognized by industry as a valuable production partner in the movie business, providing best-in-class facilities and crew to support the great storytellers of our time. Now, Georgia is set to leverage its powerful position in the marketplace to move from production partner to producer, to step from providing stages and crew, to providing writers and directors, and thereby giving Georgia and Georgians the opportunity to gain the substantial value and influence that comes with creating and owning the next generation of stories.”

To move this promise of providing opportunities to Georgians forward, Georgia Power awarded the Rising Star Student Scholarship to Lydia Holland (Agnes Scott College), Raven Rowe (Clark Atlanta University), and Jacob Stauff (Emory University).

To stay up to date all things Georgia Entertainment, follow us on social media and subscribe to our newsletter.