U.S. Soccer HQ Selects Fayette County As New Home

U.S. Soccer announced today that the site of the new National Training Center will be located in Fayette County, Georgia, as part of another step in the Federation’s ambitious strategic plan to grow soccer across the country.

The location of the National Training Center, which will directly impact each of U.S. Soccer’s five strategic pillars, was made following a robust and competitive process after looking at nine different locations within the wider Metro Atlanta area.

The exact location of the National Training Center will be in Trilith in Fayette County and cover more than 200 acres of land. The location became the clear choice by meeting key criteria that included accessibility and proximity to Atlanta’s major international airport as well as downtown, optimal climate for year-round programming, the ability to drive economic impact locally, and the opportunity to be part of a diverse, growing community.

“We’re proud to be building a home that will support the future of soccer in America,” said U.S. Soccer President Cindy Parlow Cone. “The National Training Center will help player development at the highest level and serve as a central destination to support and inspire players across the country as well as a hub of knowledge and resources for all our member organizations. Beyond its national importance, the National Training Center will be an institution firmly rooted in its community. U.S. Soccer will work with local officials and corporate partners on the ground to engage the vibrant communities in Fayette County and the Metro Atlanta area to build new career pathways to sport, connect with fans, and grow the soccer community.”

The Coca-Cola Company, a Founding Partner of the National Training Center, played an important role in U.S. Soccer’s decision to bring the National Training Center to the company’s corporate hometown.

“Metro Atlanta is a vibrant and culturally diverse community that Coca-Cola has proudly called home for over a century,” said Bea Perez, SVP and Chief Communications, Sustainability, and Strategic Partnerships Officer, The Coca-Cola Company and Chair, Coca-Cola Foundation. “Our investment in the National Training Center exemplifies our company’s commitment to building a legacy for future generations and growing the sport.”

In July, Coca-Cola and U.S. Soccer entered a transformative, long-term partnership agreement that supports the growth of the game at every level of the U.S. soccer ecosystem.

Together, Coca-Cola and U.S. Soccer are committed to building legacy events that shine a light on domestic talent and increase opportunities for all U.S. Youth National Teams and Extended National Teams, growing the sport and increasing participation in soccer in all its forms.

The National Training Center’s location provides proximity to the Town at Trilith, a master-planned residential and mixed-use community with a school, restaurants, retail and office space. The Town at Trilith is adjacent to Trilith Studios, a major film and television production studio in Fayette County, which has brought the world’s attention to this south-metro Atlanta community and sparked tremendous investment in the local area. Trilith Studios is home to blockbuster films like “Avengers: Endgame” and “WandaVision.” Established in 2014, Trilith Studios is one of the largest production facilities in Georgia and one of the largest purpose-built studios in North America.

The location is also in close proximity to the world’s most-traveled airport with daily flights to more than 150 domestic and 70 international destinations. Hartsfield-Jackson Airport is located within a two-hour flight of 80% of the U.S. population, making it an appealing and easy to access location for players, referees, coaches, U.S. Soccer members and the entire soccer community across the country.

The facility will serve as headquarters for the U.S. Soccer Federation, creating a central hub for the entire soccer community, including coaches and referees, to access best-in-class training, technology and infrastructure to promote successful and sustainable playing environments throughout the country. For players, the National Training Center will provide the best environment, guaranteeing uninterrupted access to elite infrastructure for training, development, recovery and performance analysis – cultivating expertise and excellence in the sport on an international level.

The commitment to build a National Training Center was made possible by a $50 million contribution from iconic businessman and philanthropist Arthur M. Blank, The Home Depot co-founder and Atlanta United owner. Mr. Blank has a longstanding history of giving back to and uplifting local communities – since 1995, the Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation has granted more than $1 billion to various grantees.

Initial design plans for the National Training Center include projections for over a dozen soccer fields and over 100,000 sq. ft. of indoor courts for all 27 of U.S. Soccer National Teams, including Senior Women’s and Men’s, Youth and Extended National Teams. The National Training Center will also include more than 200,000 sq. ft. of high-performance facilities, locker rooms, meeting rooms, and headquarters space for all U.S. Soccer employees.

While the National Training Center will be utilized by all 27 of U.S. Soccer’s National Teams, part of Blank’s contribution will specifically go towards the construction of facilities for U.S. Soccer’s nine Extended National Teams (ENTs), particularly in support of the Cerebral Palsy (CP), Deaf, and Power Soccer National Teams, including thoughtful design of locker rooms and training facilities to maximize accessibility for players.

The facility will include full ADA accessibility for visitors and players not only within the building but also throughout the training ground. In addition, sustainability will be at the forefront of the design process and the project team will pursue LEED certification of the National Training Center by incorporating energy-efficient systems, water reclamation, and protection of surrounding natural habitats.

The National Training Center will create an estimated 400+ new jobs and represents an investment valued at more than $200 million. In alignment with U.S. Soccer’s vision to promote diversity, inclusion, equity and belonging and eliminate barriers both on and off the field, the Federation is committed to working with minority or women owned businesses.

“After announcing in September that U.S. Soccer was coming to Georgia, it’s exciting to officially welcome them to their new home in Fayette County,” said Governor Brian Kemp. “U.S. Soccer joins a long and proud tradition of sports in the Peach State, including our fast-growing soccer fanbase. This project will solidify Georgia’s position at the forefront of this increasingly popular sport, from the success of our own Atlanta United team to the FIFA World Cup 2026 events in a few short years.”

U.S. Soccer CEO and Secretary General JT Batson led the search for the site with counsel from Deloitte, which helped narrow the location to the Atlanta Metro area, while Vice Chairman of AMBSE Steve Cannon was instrumental in helping make connections within Atlanta. U.S. Soccer then worked closely with key partners, stakeholders and officials across the Atlanta community and State of Georgia to gather feedback on possible locations before narrowing in on Trilith in Fayetteville, which is one of the most exciting and growing areas in the Atlanta Metro area.

“With major tournaments coming to our shores, the investments by our professional leagues, and growth of our membership, this is a once-in-a-generation moment for soccer in the United States,” said Batson. “Fayetteville and the broader Atlanta region come not only with a passion for soccer but also with a distinctive vibrancy that make it perfectly suited to connect with and inspire current and future athletes of all backgrounds, increasing participation in the sport and further growing the game at this critical moment. The state-of-the-art facility will allow players, coaches, referees, and our broader membership across all forms of the sport to come together, and work collaboratively to grow the game.”

Leaders from U.S. Soccer, Coca-Cola, Fayette County, AMBSE, Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, Trilith and Bay Point, and as well as local, state, and national officials will gather for a celebration event on Dec. 13 at the Town Stage at Trilith to underscore the importance of the NTC to the wider Georgia community.

To learn more about the NTC project and how it will transform soccer in the U.S., visit the NTC’s website.