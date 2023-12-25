Weekend Box Office Results: Aquaman Finds Low Christmas Opening, Competes With Anyone But You and Iron Claw

Early estimates for the Christmas box office have been lowered for many movies after traffic was lighter than expected on Saturday as consumers instead focused on holiday preparations and other activities. The hope now is that moviegoing will pick up in earnest once presents are unwrapped on Monday. (Hollywood studios never like it when Dec. 25 falls on a Monday since it messes with the weekend).

Either way, James Wan’s Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom is headed for one of the lowest starts in the history of the DC Cinematic Universe with a projected four-day Christmas weekend gross of $40 million, including $28 million for the three days. The good news: It can still claim a No. 1 finish.

The big-budget tentpole, reteaming Wan and star Jason Momoa, has been largely rebuked by critics and only earned a B CinemaScore from audiences. The sequel, which faced a troubled road to the big screen, marks the end of an era as new DC chiefs James Gunn and Peter Safran are set to reboot the DC Universe with 2025’s Superman: Legacy. (Momoa himself has all but said there won’t be an Aquaman threequel.)

