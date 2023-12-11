Weekend Box Office Results: Hayao Miyazaki Notches Record $12M+ U.S. Opening With ‘The Boy And The Heron’

GKIDs’ and Studio Ghibli’s The Boy and the Heron posted a $12.8M opening after a near $4M Saturday, giving both studios, and esteemed animated filmmaker Hayao Miyazaki, their biggest openings ever in the U.S./Canada marketplace.

While a soft weekend with around $72.8M for all titles, the second weekend of December was +93% over the same period a year ago, +66% over the second frame of the last month of the year in 2021. It was, however, off -38% from pre-Covid 2019’s same weekend ($117.8M). But that’s when Jumanji: Next Level led the box office with a $59.2M. Important to note that between Boy and the Heron and the second weekend of Godzilla Minus One ($8.3M), Japanese box office repped close to a third of this weekend’s overall ticket sales.

Imax domestic screens at 291 drew $2.4M for Boy and the Heron, repping a very big 20% of the pic’s opening. Overall PLF and Imax share is 38%. AMC Boston Commons was still the movie’s highest-grossing take in the U.S., with $63K through yesterday. Diversity demos are 43% Caucasian, 22% Latino, 7% Black, & 27% Asian/other.

