Andrew Capezzuto, GDEcD Chief Administrative Officer & General Counsel, To Join Rivian

Andrew Capezzuto, Chief Administrative Officer, General Counsel at Georgia Department of Economic Development will be leaving to join Rivian as Director of Corporate Affairs.

“Nearly a decade ago I was fortunate enough to have the opportunity to join the Department as its first general counsel. Reflecting over my time here, I marvel at how much the Department has accomplished. Closing the three largest economic development projects in Georgia’s history and being recognized as the best state to do business for ten years in a row are just two examples of the tremendous work that the Department has accomplished. I am happy that I was able to be a part of that journey and to help make Georgia a better place.” Capezzuto said in a post on his LinkedIn account.

In his role at GDEcD he developed and implemented strategic plans, policies, and procedures focused on streamlining operations while also overseeing legal matters in the department. Capezzuto has extensive experience with Georgia’s incentive programs and has worked with hundreds of companies on behalf of Georgia, including Amazon, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Norfolk Southern, NCR, and SK Innovation.