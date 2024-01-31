Athens Ciné Holds Fundraising Oscar Gala

Ciné, a non-profit Art House Movie Theater in Athens, Georgia, is holding an Oscar Gala

fundraiser on Saturday, March 9, the night before this year’s Oscars. According to Executive

Director, Pam Kohn, the event is being held to “bring our film and cinema community together

with our broader creative community to have fun and raise funds for our ongoing projects and

support the goal of adding a third screen and a Digital Cinema Package (DCP) projection system

as an added feature in our existing multi-use LAB space.”

The venue will be packed with local creatives, film industry folk and others from the Athens

Community. “There will be food, drink and entertainment (band, DJ, short stage shows), as well

as a “Red Carpet” entrance for VIP guests,” said Airee Edwards, owner of Agora Vintage and

Ciné Board Member. The event will be covered by Georgia Entertainment News.

Folks will come in costume as their favorite movie star or dress up. “We’re excited to welcome

people from all over the state to support our mission of enhancing the film arts in this region,”

said Edwards. Kohn added, “We will also have a live and silent auction with items from REM,

local film projects, studio tours, stays at historic Athens’ film locations and a lot more. The

Oscar Gala will be great way to celebrate the year in film, and an exciting opportunity to meet

and learn more about the wonderful Athens’ community of filmmakers, artists, and musicians,

and to support Athens’ only non-profit arthouse theater. We hope to see you there!”

Individual tickets or VIP Tables for 10 can be purchased at the links below. Those who can’t

attend but want to support the effort might consider being a sponsor and receive one of a

variety of sponsor packages. It is tax deductible!

Click here to purchase tickets, VIP Tables and to learn more about sponsor

packages.

For more specific information, click here.