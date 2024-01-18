Columbus Film Commission: Next Quarterly Meeting Announced for February 7th

Special speakers, recent activity and upcoming opportunities in the region to be featured at the February 7th event. Space is limited, please RSVP by emailing FilmColumbusGAnews@gmail.com.

The Columbus Film Commission will host their next quarterly meeting at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on February 7th. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond and provide an opportunity to share information about activity in the region. The event is scheduled from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM.

The meeting will be facilitated by VisitColumbusGA’s Film Commission. The purpose of the meeting is to gather those interested in the entertainment industry in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

“We are excited to bring in 2024 with updates about all that is planned for the coming year ahead. These meetings allow us to get face-to-face with those in the community to explore ways we can progress film and entertainment activity further in Columbus,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner.

The event is for local government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals. Slocumb continued, “Together with our monthly newsletter and companion web site we want to make sure all are informed on developments related to film and entertainment in the region.”

Featured speakers along with the agenda will be released soon. This event will begin at 3:00 PM and end promptly at 5:00 PM on February 7th. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. To request your invitation please email FilmColumbusGAnews@gmail.com.