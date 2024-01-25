Columbus Film Office Meeting to Feature Steve Cohen of UTA

Quarterly meeting to also feature recent activity and upcoming opportunities.

The Columbus Film Office today announced that Steve Cohen, Head of UTA’s Atlanta office, will be the featured speaker at their next quarterly meeting. The meeting will be held at the RiverCenter for the Performing Arts on February 7th from 3:00 PM to 5:00 PM. These events connect entertainment professionals, artists and local businesses from Georgia and beyond and provide an opportunity to share information about activity in the region. (RSVP here.)

“We are honored to have Steve Cohen share with our community about UTA. Their presence in Georgia and the firm’s impact around the world has been well documented,” said Joel Slocumb, Columbus Film Commissioner. “We look forward to hearing about trends and opportunities as seen through the eyes of the largest talent, sports, entertainment and marketing agency in the state.”

The meeting will be facilitated by the Columbus Film Office. The purpose of the meeting is to gather stakeholders in the entertainment industry in one place to hear about Columbus’ film and entertainment business and learn from industry experts.

“When UTA opened its Georgia offices in 2023, it was a big deal for the state. Many on our team have strong ties to this region and we are excited to work with communities like Columbus and to expand Georgia’s creative economy,” said Steve Cohen of UTA. “We want to be a center of gravity here – a hive of ideas, networking and support — and a lightning rod for more talent, executives, companies and opportunities.”

UTA offers representation in Georgia across its multitude of divisions, including music, sports, film, television, digital talent, marketing, gaming, fine arts and more. This includes advising top global brands based in the Southeast on a range of growth initiatives, including ways to partner with the creative community.

The event is for local government leaders, business owners, and industry professionals. This event will begin at 3:00 PM and end promptly at 5:00 PM on February 7th. The event is free, but attendees must RSVP as space is limited. RSVP here.