Columbus Gamer and Business Owner Chris Poirier: ‘Columbus Is Home to Us, We Want to See the Economy Grow’

Columbus Game Master and Business Owner Chris Poirier talks with Georgia Entertainment to discuss his newest venture – a “barcade” for locals. The multipurpose space combines the atmosphere of a bar and restaurant with the element of gaming. Poirier states that gaming is “part of the entertainment that we are bringing to Columbus.” He and his business partners are utilizing opportunities from the state to cross the paths of food and entertainment for locals. “Columbus is home to us, and we want to see the economy grow.”

