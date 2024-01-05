Commentary: Finding our way to the middle by Rep. Yasmin Neal

Commentary by Rep. Yasmin Neal, Ga House of Representatives, Director/Writer/Producer

As the new year begins, we embrace our blessings in the film and television space. The strikes are over and the opportunity for new and improved relationships in this space start to develop. Many of us look forward to continuing forward — chasing this dream called filmmaking. If you are an indie filmmaker, such as myself, your pursuit never stalled during the strike. I took meetings, edited projects, and nurtured my relationships with investors while preparing for the launch of my Storyteller Film Fund.

Unfortunately, for Georgia, the battle is not over. The film tax credit is currently being reviewed and the hope is that we can retain the tax credit in this great state of Georgia.

Value. Necessity. These are key words that can be associated with the current debates on the film tax credit. How to find our way to the middle should be the ultimate goal in this moment. There are strong opinions on both sides as it relates to the necessity of maintaining the tax credit. As the need is currently being assessed by the study committee, there are other conversations happening in the back rooms across this state.

There are concerns around diversity, fairness and the desire to ensure that Georgians are considered for below the line jobs and above the line jobs. There are desires to ensure that Georgia companies across this state get a fair opportunity to take advantage of the big studio contracts in reference to all areas of production. Legislators have their own concerns that have been voiced in the hearings as well. I look forward to being a part of the conversation to help us get there, as we find our way to the middle.

As a member of the legislature, I also have perspective as a legislator and a filmmaker. I understand both sides. While I am personally doing all that I can to encourage the need to save the tax credit, I look forward to continuing to work with the various partners across this state whom I have met with; to come up with a solution. Over the course of taking these meetings, the one notion that I wanted to continue to encourage- is the fact that we can come to solutions that satisfy everyone and save the tax credit at the same time. We may have to get creative; but we can find our way to the middle.

We are all on the same team and I truly believe that we ultimately want the same things:

1) Equity & Opportunity for everyone

2) Increased revenues for the state of Georgia

3) Job Opportunities for Georgians

4) Maintaining the workforce we currently have in Georgia and increasing Georgia hires

5) Crafting policy/legislation that supports and works for everyone

And the list goes on.

As legislators gear up for the 2024 session, I encourage everyone to stay encouraged! There are countless members of the legislature that support film and are working tirelessly to make sure we can maintain the state’s momentum. I hope to see you at the hearings and I hope you make your voices heard. Let’s find our way to the middle. I support you.

Keep Filming,

Rep. Yasmin Neal

Ga House of Representatives

Director/Writer/Producer