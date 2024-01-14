Commentary: Leveling Up with Ideas from Partners

Commentary by Randy Davidson, President

Innovation and creativity is the key to success of any organization. For Georgia Entertainment our best experiences and offerings are a result of ideas from our partners and friends. The Creative Economy Journal, the Georgia Unscripted Roadshows, the curated jobs listing and other initiatives were original ideas or developed after intense collaboration with partners.

One of the best examples of this happened at the December 14th Georgia Entertainment 100 event presented with Skillshot Media. 600+ invite only professionals attended this immersive event from 6pm to 9pm. The afterparty was held at our host hotel, the JW Marriott. Whoever wanted came over to the hotel and continued networking until midnight at their bar – The Preserve. The next morning VIPs from out of town joined us for a special breakfast. Great event, very engaging experience…

But – one of our partners Film Quality Services (FQS) asked us to consider upgrading the afterparty. Cody Chesneau pitched a live show that would go on after the event and alongside the afterparty.

Huh? Yes – FQS would set up a broadcast studio at the hotel and our networking guests could be interviewed in rotation about their business and streamed live to the world.

Jezlan Moyet and Rosa Waite collected b-roll footage from our previous events and other video assets and provided those files to Cody’s team. Between interviews, commercials were running – the commercials was this footage from all the great events we held throughout Georgia in 2023.

I was blown away. The afterparties are always great, but here was an experience that provided a way for people around the world to watch, hear and participate live with what was happening that night as we highlighted Georgia’s Creative Economy. See the reel below, but being there was surreal. The entire Games Week Georgia was surreal. For me, another reminder that some of the best ideas for our business are in the brains of others.