Discover Dunwoody Launches Production, Travel, Procurement Associates Recognition Program

Discover Dunwoody is excited to announce the launch of their Recognition Program for Production/Travel/Procurement Associates. This program aims to honor the exceptional efforts and contributions of individuals within the entertainment industry, specifically in the areas of production, travel, and procurement.

Mark Galvin, Vice President of Marketing at Discover Dunwoody, comments on the initiative, saying, “Our Recognition Program underscores Discover Dunwoody’s commitment to highlighting and honoring the vital contributions of Production, Travel, and Procurement Associates. This program aligns with our mission to support and elevate professionals in the entertainment industry and helps Dunwoody connect to the professionals that can book room blocks in our destination. Since we are only “12 minutes from set to bed” when considering Assembly Studios, we are a great option with 2,100 hotel rooms, 300 places to shop and 200 places to eat.”

In order to broaden our influence and increase awareness, we are partnering with Georgia Production Partnership (GPP), Women in Film and Television Atlanta (WIFTA), and Georgia Entertainment News. This collaboration ensures a fair and expert selection process, ultimately leading to a diverse range of nominees. These industry leaders play a crucial role in spotlighting exceptional individuals across renowned platforms. Nominations can also be submitted here. Winners enjoy widespread recognition, solidifying the program’s credibility and significance in the entertainment community.

Production/Travel/Procurement Associate Recognition Program Highlights:

Feature Production/Travel/Procurement Associate Monthly recognition:

– Georgia Entertainment News Recognition

– Funwoody Entertainment Newsletter

– GPP Recognition

– WIFTA Recognition

– Discover Dunwoody Website

– Other Industry options

Quarterly Awards:

– Free Weekend in Dunwoody Hotel

– Gift Basket

– Plaque

– Recognition in Industry Publications

– Recognition at Industry Event

– Choice of 200,000 Hotel Loyalty Points or $1,000 Perimeter Mall Shopping Spree

2024 Associate of the Year:

– The first 5 Quarterly Awards

– 1,000,000 Hotel Loyalty Points or $5000 Perimeter Mall Shopping Spree

– Recognition at an Entertainment Industry event

Nominate a Production/Travel/Procurement Associate:

– Visit Funwoody.com or DiscoverDunwoody.com

– Click on Production Associate Nomination

– Fill out Nomination form

– Subscribe to our Newsletter

Monthly nominees will be highlighted through articles published on the Discover Dunwoody website, social media platforms, and other entertainment outlets.