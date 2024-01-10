Discover Dunwoody Marketing Director Mark Galvin: ‘The Film Industry is the Future for Dunwoody’

Discover Dunwoody Director of Marketing Mark Galvin sat down with Georgia Entertainment to share his thoughts on how tourism connects to the film industry. With the addition of Assembly Studios in neighboring Doraville, Dunwoody will see an influx of locals and visitors in the city. Galvin’s team at Discover Dunwoody is capitalizing on this opportunity by implementing film-tourism initiatives and connecting with creatives locally. He says there are hundreds of places to eat, shop, and stay. “Dunwoody wants to people to know that the city is ready to welcome them in.

