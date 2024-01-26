Discover Dunwoody Partners With Georgia Production Partnership

Discover Dunwoody, the official destination marketing organization for Dunwoody, Georgia, proudly announces a strategic partnership with the Georgia Production Partnership (GPP), a dedicated

organization committed to supporting and advancing the entertainment community. This collaboration marks a significant step towards enhancing the region’s appeal as a thriving hub for the film and production industry.

Ray Ezelle, Executive Director of Discover Dunwoody, stated, “Discover Dunwoody appreciates the good work GPP does and our ties with their team means a lot. It was a real honor hosting the Christmas Party for 2023 here in Dunwoody. We’re eager to help more individuals become members of GPP.”

In celebration of 50 Years of the Georgia Film Office, Discover Dunwoody is pleased to announce the sponsorship of 50 scholarships for GPP membership. These scholarships are exclusively dedicated to production coordinators, travel associates, and procurement coordinators. This initiative underscores Discover Dunwoody’s unwavering commitment to fostering growth and development within the entertainment industry.