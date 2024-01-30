Film Professionals Add Educational Element to SGFF ‘24

Providing an educational element to the 2024 South Georgia Film Festival, numerous film professionals attend and host panels for the community. Educational opportunities this year include author Heather Hale, Marti King Young from ABC’s “Will Trent,” University of Central Florida assistant professor Betsy Kalin, documentary filmmaker Nicole Triche, and Valdosta State University assistant professor Chalise Ludlow. Tickets are on-sale now for the 8th Annual SGFF on March 1, 2, & 3.

“Film professionals continue to connect at the South Georgia Film Festival,” said Jason Brown SGFF Festival Director. “Bringing filmmakers from across the country to Valdosta to engage our community has been our driving force for all of these years. Providing an inside look at the industry from professionals can only help grow film for our young people and those looking to take advantage of the opportunities that currently exist.”

Along with the film screenings and networking opportunities, the South Georgia Film Festival also provides opportunities to learn about the fastest growing industry in Georgia. Every year showcases different elements. This year’s panels showcase different ways to be a part of the film industry. Heather Hale, author of “How to Work the Film & TV Markets” and “Story Selling,” will lead a panel on preparing a Pitch Deck for projects raising funds, including working with visiting filmmakers on ways to improve the quality and reach of their presentation document. Participating in the panel will be Georgia filmmakers Chris Flippo, director of “Edge of Town” and “Down and Yonder,” along with Leanna Adams and Kristina Arjona, co-directors of “Christmas with Jerks.”

Marti King Young has been a mulit-hyphenate of a different sort. Along with being a screenwriter and developing her own projects, such as the award winning film “The Adventures of Wonderboy,” she has taken on many other roles to be a part of the film and television industry. Currently the Assistant to the Producer for ABC’s “Will Trent,” Young has served as a PA (“The Circus”), Production Coordinator (“Patsy & Loretta”), Assistant to the Line Producer (“Genius”), and much more. She will be presenting a panel on the unsung role of Assistants in film production careers.

Besty Kalin, Assistant Professor in the Film & Mass Media Department at the University of Central Florida, will be showcasing her work-in-progress “Dreaming in Somali” as part of a presentation on Documentary Ethics. Kalin was nominated for an Emmy for her documentary “Vision 2030” Future of SoCal.”

Documentary filmmaker Nicole Triche will be screening her film “Curtsy” as well as talking about the challenges and opportunities for student filmmakers. Triche, Associate Professor of Cinema and Television Arts at Elon University, has overseen numerous award winning student projects screened at RiverRun, Full Frame, and a student Academy Award winner.

Valdosta State University assistant professor Chalise Ludlow has been recognized nationally for her work in costume design beyond her work with the Peach State Summer Theater. She and Madison Grant will be presenting on the value of quality costuming and props on productions. Ludlow began her work at Brigham Young University, but completed her MFA in Costume Design at the University of Alabama.

Promoting the art and industry of filmmaking, the South Georgia Film Festival has received a record number of submissions from across the globe since April for the 2024 festival. Along with high school, college, and graduate student submissions, the festival showcases professional film submissions in documentary, animation, and narrative. Along with special guest Dan Mirvish, the festival features film professionals from the Southeast and networking events for visiting filmmakers and attendees.

Winners from last year’s festival include OPAL, the animated feature from France; STAY WITH ME, the narrative feature film from University of Memphis professor Marty Lang; and JACK HAS A PLAN, a documentary feature about assisted suicide from director Bradley Berman and producer Chris Metzler.

“We are putting on a party for the community,” Jason Brown, Festival Director said. “Showcasing films from across the country and the world, we want to introduce Valdosta to great films, some great filmmakers to Valdosta, and let everyone have a good time. Be a part of the party and show the world what you can do.”

Discounted tickets are on-sale now before going full price on Feb. 1. Early VIP Passes are $99, while early Festival Passes are $29. Day passes will be available during the festival for $19.99 and include all screenings and panels. All college and high school students can attend screenings and panels for free, and receive a discounted Festival pass for inclusion to the night parties.

This year’s festival could not happen without the support of our community sponsors, including Georgia Power, Valdosta State University, the Wal-Mart Community Grant, the Georgia Film Office, Wild Adventures, the Turner Center for the Arts, Georgia Production Partnership, the Valdosta-Lowndes County Parks & Recreation Association, Creative Vein Studios and Film Impact Georgia.

The South Georgia Film Festival continues to promote the regional film industry with panelists discussing both the art and industrial impact of film for local businesses. For more information about tickets and the upcoming schedule, visit 24SGFF.Eventive.org