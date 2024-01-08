First Weekend Of 2024 Down 18%, As ‘Wonka’ Makes $14M+, ‘Night Swim’ Paddles To $12M, ‘Aquaman 2’ Hits $100M – Sunday AM Box Office

While the supply of movies was able to keep the two-week holiday box office up over 2022’s by 13%, the lack of a mega tentpole carrying over into the New Year — ala Avatar: The Way of Water — is being felt.

The first weekend’s box office of 2024 looks to be down -18% from the same period in 2023, with an estimated $87M. If we thought the fall box office was wonky, well, here comes 2024. Remember, last year at this time had M3GAN providing a cushion. However, Universal/Blumhouse‘s Night Swim is not that hipster, young female YA movie, with a No. 2 debut at $12M (granted at the top of its projection range).

Warner Bros.’ Wonka won its third out of four weekends with $14.4M and a $164.6M running total. Overall, that’s a four-weekend No. 1 streak for Warner Bros. There are still kids off from school, with K-12 at 42% on break Friday and tomorrow seeing 16% on break.

