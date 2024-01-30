View the Inaugural Edition of the Creative Economy Journal

Fulton County Arts & Culture Unveils the “Persistence of Time, Space, and Travel” Exhibit

News

The Department of Arts & Culture presents, “Persistence of Time, Space, and   Travel” a solo exhibition featuring the art of contemporary artist Dr. Danny   Smith. Persistence of Time, Space, and Travel is an immersive art exhibition that invites the viewer to explore the human experience through an  artist’s use of recycling, integrating mixed media and found objects.

WHEN: Saturday, February 3 – Saturday, February 24, 2024 

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 

Workshop: Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m. 

Artist Talk: Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m. 

To view the exhibit, patrons may visit the gallery at Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center at the following times: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. 

The exhibit, which is free and opened to the public will run through February 24, 2024. For  more information, visit www.fultonarts.org.

 

