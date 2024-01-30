Fulton County Arts & Culture Unveils the “Persistence of Time, Space, and Travel” Exhibit

The Department of Arts & Culture presents, “Persistence of Time, Space, and Travel” a solo exhibition featuring the art of contemporary artist Dr. Danny Smith. Persistence of Time, Space, and Travel is an immersive art exhibition that invites the viewer to explore the human experience through an artist’s use of recycling, integrating mixed media and found objects.

WHEN: Saturday, February 3 – Saturday, February 24, 2024

Opening Reception: Saturday, February 3, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

Workshop: Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 p.m.

Artist Talk: Saturday, February 17, 2024 from 1:00 p.m. – 3:00 p.m.

To view the exhibit, patrons may visit the gallery at Emma Darnell Aviation Museum and Conference Center at the following times: Tuesday – Friday 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. and Saturday – 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The exhibit, which is free and opened to the public will run through February 24, 2024. For more information, visit www.fultonarts.org.