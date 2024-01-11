FUNWOODY Launches: Events, News, Resources for Creative Professionals

FUNWOODY officially launched today as a resource for film, music, esports/gaming and other professionals working in the entertainment industry. A service of Discover Dunwoody, the initiative is aimed at promoting the city to producers, directors, and location scouts while servicing local businesses engaged in the region’s growing entertainment industry.

“Georgia has experienced incredible growth in the film, TV and music industries and Dunwoody is participating in a big way,” said Ray Ezelle, Executive Director of Discover Dunwoody. “Creating a dedicated initiative and web presence allows our hotels, retail, restaurants and other businesses to stay updated on entertainment developments in Dunwoody while also being a resource to those coming to Assembly Atlanta for one of their many productions.”

The web site (FUNWOODY.com) and newsletter contains news, videos and resources for local business owners and entertainment professionals. In partnership with Georgia Entertainment, Jezlan Moyet will highlight those working on film, TV and music projects in Dunwoody. FUNWOODY will also host quarterly edutainment events that allow local business executives to network with others involved in Dunwoody’s Creative Economy.

“Arts and culture have been a core component of Dunwoody’s dynamic economy,” said Mark Galvin, Discover Dunwoody’s Vice President of Marketing. “And now with Assembly Atlanta opening, tourism and entertainment needs will greatly expand. FUNWOODY is our way of accelerating the reach of our great service to those inside and outside of the city looking to discover why we are ‘Above and Beyond.’”

More information will be announced soon, including the date and location of the first FUNWOODY event.