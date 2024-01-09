Georgia Entertainment: Live Show Recap

It was a Southern style star studded affair and Georgia Entertainment captured the spirit of community and the essence of the Peach State’s industry scene. ln partnership with Film Quality Services, the first ever Georgia Entertainment Live show was broadcast from the JW Buckhead. Capping off the signature Georgia Entertainment 100 and showcasing the many talents of our network, this was an incredible convergence of the Creative Economy: film, music, esports, digital production, and more!

Georgia based, Film Quality Services (FQS), is not just another broadcast production company; it’s the linchpin for brands aiming to build brand loyalty with Gen Z and younger audiences. Specializing in gaming, sports, and music, FQS has orchestrated transformative activations for industry giants like NFL, Wal-Mart, and Amazon. Hyper-focused on future forward strategy, FQS leverages live streaming and on-demand content to build brand loyalty. But what truly sets FQS apart is its commitment to authenticity. From strategy to implementation to execution, their diverse team of experts craft experiences and content that resonates, tells your brand’s story, and activates audiences. FQS knows the trends because they’re part of the trend.

And it’s the trend that will continue to keep Georgia’s Creative Economy thriving, a dedication to the next generation of creators and storytellers.