GPP Strengthens Their 2024 Leadership with Dynamic New Board Members, Setting the Stage for Continued Success

Georgia Production Partnership (GPP) is thrilled to announce a significant development in its leadership. After a thoughtful and rigorous selection process, the organization proudly introduces its new slate of board members who will steer GPP into the future. These dedicated individuals bring a wealth of experience and passion for the film and television industry, and GPP is confident that their diverse backgrounds will contribute to the organization’s continued success.

“We are proud to unveil our new board members who will bring fresh perspectives and expertise to GPP,” said Shellie Schmals, one of the newly appointed Co-Presidents. “We are determined to continue advancing the growth and prosperity of Georgia’s film and television industry.”

Joining Shellie Schmals as Co-President is Darius Evans, who commented, “I am honored to work alongside Shellie and the rest of our esteemed board members to strengthen GPP’s position within the industry. Together, we will foster an environment that supports and champions Georgia’s film and television community.”

The newly formed board includes seasoned professionals who will officially begin their service in January 2024. Alexis Bushell will be Vice President, employing her extensive industry experience to advance GPP’s mission. Kimberly Raybon takes on the role of Secretary, while Kristy Clabaugh will assume responsibilities as Treasurer.

In addition, GPP welcomes Bronwyn Stalcup as the Chair of the Membership Committee, Aneesah Bray as Chair of Industry and Community Relations, and Nicole Sage as Chair of the Marketing and Communications Committee. Furthermore, GPP has appointed Mystie Buice as Chair of the Education Committee, Bari Holmes as Chair of the Events Committee, Alicia Lublin as Chair of the Volunteers Committee, and Melissa Goodman as Chair of Internal Governance. Craig Miller will be completing the roster as Chair of Government Relations.

Georgia Production Partnership is confident that the organization will continue to flourish under the guidance of these exceptional board members. Their collective expertise and commitment to the industry will empower GPP to champion and support the growth of Georgia’s film and television sector.