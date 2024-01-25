HUeMAN TV Kicks Off 2024 With SIGNIFest at The Gathering Spot on Feb. 22

HUeMAN TV is kicking off 2024 with the nonprofit’s new signature event, SIGNIFest.

At SIGNIFest, attendees will enjoy a curated showcase of short films from trendsetting artists and presentations from top content creators. The event takes place on Feb. 22 from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m. at The Gathering Spot (384 Northyards Blvd. NW, Suite 190, Atlanta, GA 30313).

Short presentations by established content creators highlight the event. As of today, the roster of confirmed presenters includes:

“Gotcha” by Sydney Taylor

“Remembering Momma” by Anthony R. Page

“Transmission” by Tiara Luten

“Until We Meet Again” by Dï Thomas

“Artistic” by Nina Lee

Additional presenters may be announced closer to the event. The SIGNIFest experience also includes networking, complimentary cocktails and all the popcorn and candy attendees care to enjoy. Event sponsor Grey Goose will create a custom signature drink for the occasion.

“With a debut event theme of ‘creative ascension,’ our SIGNIFest team aims to elevate and entertain by presenting underrepresented content creators and their stories in a way that validates and signifies their artistic purpose,” said James K. Holder II, executive director and managing creative partner for HUeMAN TV. “It’s going to be a lively evening with a curated showcase of short films by trendsetting artists with something for everyone.”

Tickets are $25 with an early-bird two-for-one ($12.50) special price available until Jan. 31. To purchase tickets, visit https://bit.ly/SIGNIFestTickets.

Holder and his team launched HUeMAN TV in 2018 and the organization got its footing during the Covid-19 pandemic starting in 2020 as streaming gained broader consumer interest. The platform now features about 40 (and counting) creative partners including a mix of individual or team content creators, donors and other contributors. While most partners are based near filmmaking creative hubs including California, Georgia and New York, HUeMAN TV also has a France-based partner and both domestic and international viewership.