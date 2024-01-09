Justin Campbell speaks at Dunwoody Rotary Club

The Rotary Club of Dunwoody is excited to announce that Justin Campbell, Vice President of Operations for Gray Television at Assembly Atlanta, will be the featured speaker at their upcoming meeting on Friday, January 12, 2024, at 7:15 AM. The event will take place at the stylish Bar Peri atop the AC Hotel.

Justin Campbell oversees the day-to-day operations of Third Rail Studios in Doraville, GA, and plays a pivotal role in Gray Television’s expansion of its soundstage portfolio at Assembly Studios. A Georgia native, Justin graduated from the University of Georgia in 2010 and brings over a decade of experience in physical production for film and television series, having worked with esteemed companies such as CBS, Netflix, ABC, and FOX. Justin joined Gray Television in January of 2022 and is thrilled to contribute to Gray’s growing presence in Georgia’s thriving film and television industry.

About Gray Television:

Gray Television, Inc. is a multimedia company headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. As the nation’s largest owner of top-rated local television stations and digital assets in the United States, Gray Television serves 114 television markets, reaching approximately 36 percent of US television households. The portfolio includes 80 markets with the top-rated television station and 100 markets with the first and/or second-highest-rated television station. Gray Television also owns video program companies Raycom Sports, Tupelo Honey, and PowerNation Studios, as well as Third Rail Studios. For further information, please visit www.gray.tv.

About Dunwoody Rotary Club:

The Rotary Club of Dunwoody, established in 1984, has been a steadfast force for good in the community and beyond. With a commitment to supporting local law enforcement, schools, and troops returning to Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, the club has also been instrumental in promoting global health initiatives. The club’s mission, “Create Hope in the World,” encapsulates their dedication to making a positive impact locally and internationally.

Members of the community and guests are invited to join the Rotary Club of Dunwoody for this special event. Please RSVP to info@DiscoverDunwoody.com to confirm your attendance.