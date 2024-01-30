MomoCon 2024 Will Bring 50,000 Attendees to Atlanta for Weekend of Cosplay, Animation, Gaming, and Music

When: May 24 – 27, 2024, Friday 2 p.m. – Monday 5 p.m.

Where: Georgia World Congress Center (Halls B & C) & Omni Hotel, Atlanta

What: MomoCon is a multi-genre convention for fans of all ages, celebrating costuming, comics, gaming, music, visual arts and voice acting.

Schedule and Details: www.momocon.com

MomoCon is one of the fastest growing “all ages” conventions in the country. In 2024, 50,000 guests are anticipated, topping the 48,000 attendees who converged on the Georgia World Congress Center in 2023. Fans of Japanese Anime, American Animation, Comics and Gaming (video games, esports, tabletop, LARP) are expected to attend and celebrate their passion.

Featured Guests

Celebrity guests and animators will be on hand for autographs and special sessions (list of all guests is here). Featured guests include:

Irene Bedard – Actor, Voice Actor – Native American actor, director, producer, and advocate. Roles including “Pocohontas” (Disney), “Lakota Woman,” “Smoke Signals,” “Longmire,” “The Mist” (Stephen King), “Westworld” (HBO)

Jodi Benson – Actor – Roles including Ariel in “The Little Mermaid”, “Wreck it Ralph 2: Ralph Breaks the Internet”, “Toy Story 2”, “Toy Story 3”

Steve Blum – Voice Actor – Roles including T.O.M. on “Toonami”, Spike from “Cowboy Bebop”, Zeb from “Star Wars Rebels”

Sarah-Nicole Robles – Actor – Roles including appearances in “The Owl House”, “Encanto”, “The Boss Baby: back in Business,” “Grey’s Anatomy” and “NCIS: Los Angeles”

Beau Billinslea – Voice Actor – Roles including “Cowboy Bebop”, “Naruto”, “Final Fantasy Advent Children”

MomoCon By the Numbers

MomoCon has grown from a 700 person on-campus event to the largest event in the southeastern U.S. for fans of gaming, animation, cosplay, comics and tabletop games. Attendees will enjoy gaming, costuming (cosplay), meeting celebrity voice talent, designers, and writers behind their favorite shows, games, and comics, and browse the huge exhibitor’s hall.

Second largest open game hall in the United States. Open non-stop over the weekend, it spans 300,000+ sq. ft. of arcades, Esports stages, PC and LAN gaming, console tournaments and freeplay, board and card gaming, RPGs, and LARP

More than 90,000 sf dedicated to tabletop games, board games, card games, role playing games and miniatures. Want to learn a new game? Instructors are on hand to teach the hottest new games (and old games too).

300,000 sq. feet for celebrity autographs, vendors, international and indie game developers

Cosplay contests for everything from capturing the spirit of cosplay to best craftsmanship and prop making

Live performances by YouTube singers, group performers, a Disney singing contest, and a Saturday night concert

Registration: Attendees can register for four-day or single day memberships. Four-day memberships are $85-$100. Single days range from $45 – $60 (kids 9 and under free). Game tournament registration and separate concert tickets are also available. www.MomoCon.com