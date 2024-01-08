Musician and Founder of MaconPops Talks Tax Credits and Creatives: ‘It All Works Together In Harmony’

Music Producer and Founder of MaconPops Steve Maretti joined Georgia Entertainment before the Unscripted Roadshow in Warner Robins to discuss how tax credits have a lasting impact on communities around the state. Maretti praises the tax credits as a way to not only keep locals in Georgia, but also increase citizenship as well. He says that when people come to the state to work they fall in love with it as he did. They buy homes, pay taxes, become patrons of local establishments, and more. Maretti is proud of the workforce in Georgia. “People can come here to realize their dreams and their potential. Great things can happen in Georgia and we have the quality to back it up.”

