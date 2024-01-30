Musician Joe Stevenson: ‘Augusta Has A Bright Future As A Music Town’

Musician and Augusta business owner Joe Stevenson sat down with Georgia Entertainment to discuss the world of music in Georgia. Stevenson began his career in the 1990s and has since produced and toured music around the nation. His company, Joe Stevenson Music, specializes in booking, music production, artist development, and more. According to Stevenson, there are plenty of opportunities for Georgians to get involved in the music business. He states, “there are so many opportunities to work at a recording studio, be on a production crew, and more.”

