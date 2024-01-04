Nashville-centered movie ‘The Neon Highway’ coming soon, filmed entirely in Georgia

A new Nashville-centered movie is releasing in February, and it’s already stirring conversation in Music City.

The drama, titled “The Neon Highway,” follows a singer-songwriter embarking on his dream. And though the movie is all-things-Nashville, it was filmed entirely in Georgia. The producers of Neon Highway, a feature film starring Beau Bridges and Rob Mayes, wrapped in 2021. Neon Highway was shot exclusively in Columbus, Pine Mountain and Hamilton, GA.

Country musicians Lee Brice and Pam Tillis also star. “The Neon Highway” was directed by William Wages — of “Yellowstone” and “Into The West”— and written by Wages and Phillip Bellury.

According to movie streaming platform Plex, the film will be available for streaming on February 27.

According to IMDB, the movie follows Wayne (Mayes), a singer-songwriter that was a heartbeat away from making it in Nashville 20 years ago before a car crash interrupted his dream. See more here.