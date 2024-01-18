New Trilith Guesthouse Opens in Town at Trilith

The highly anticipated Trilith Guesthouse (350 Trilith Parkway) officially opened its doors today in the Town at Trilith, inviting guests to “awaken the storyteller within.” The 193-room boutique hotel is the first of its kind in the award-winning, picturesque community, immersing guests in a scene and story of their own making through spaces, amenities, and experiences designed to inspire creativity and collaboration. Central to every story at Trilith Guesthouse is the street-level Prologue Dining & Drinks and rooftop Oliver’s Twist Bar & View, the hotel’s two signature dining outlets which also opened today (with limited hours/service*). A proud member of Marriott International’s Tribute Portfolio of independent boutique hotels, Trilith Guesthouse also features an interactive culinary studio, 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor event space, a spacious pool, and multiple apartment-style residences.

“Today, the story of Trilith Guesthouse went from fantasy to nonfiction, with countless hours of careful planning and hard work finally becoming a reality,” said James Green III, General Manager of Trilith Guesthouse. “We’ve fulfilled our vision of creating a welcoming curated space for guests to enjoy open, spirited, and friendly socializing and imaginative exploration.”

At Prologue Dining & Drinks, guests will be introduced to a diverse tapestry of Southern heritage and locally sourced ingredients that bring to life the region’s vibrant flavors and traditions. Here, the joy of shared meals and breaking bread intertwines with captivating stories of food and culture. Starting Monday, Jan. 22, Prologue will serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner Sunday through Saturday, 7 a.m. to 10 p.m. (closed for dinner on Sunday) and will offer a delectable weekend brunch starting Saturday, March 23.

An homage to Dickens’ rags-to-riches classic, the hotel’s stylish fifth-floor rooftop bar, Oliver’s Twist Bar & View, offers a menu of elevated pub fare with a subtle nod to London, inventive “twists” on classic cocktails, and views of the Town at Trilith. Beginning Monday, Jan. 22, Oliver’s Twist will be open Wednesday and Thursday, 4 to 11 p.m.; Friday, 4 p.m. to midnight; Saturday, noon to midnight; and Sunday, noon to 11 p.m.

Designed to stimulate curiosity, encourage spontaneity, and create endless opportunities for discovery, Trilith Guesthouse also offers more than 17,000 square feet of indoor and outdoor meeting and event space. A team of dedicated professionals attends every detail, effortlessly facilitating legendary social and business events, and storybook, fairytale weddings.

Trilith Guesthouse sits proudly at the main entrance of the European-inspired Town at Trilith in Fayetteville, Georgia, adjacent to Trilith Studios, the second largest film and television studio in North America. The five-story hotel’s 193 rooms include 36 apartment-style studios and one-bedroom suites featuring custom-designed elements, tailor-made furnishings, and warm natural tones. Adorned with curated art pieces, each room features a designated workspace, an artisan pantry, a relaxing area to lounge and watch TV, plenty of storage space, and a bathroom equipped with rain shower, white quartz vanity, and oversized mirror.

To learn more and book a reservation, visit TrilithGuesthouse.com.