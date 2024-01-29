Northwest Georgia’s Jamie Barton: ‘A local export of world wonder and joy’

Mezzo-Soprano Jamie Barton of Rome, Georgia, is in the midst of an astonishing life.

A local export of world wonder and joy.

“I didn’t know this life could exist when I was growing up!! I was a late bloomer with classical music, I just knew I loved music, and I wanted to do something in that realm for my career.”

Hailed by the New York Times as the “leader of a new generation of opera stars,” and christened “opera’s nose-studded rock star,” Barton has blown off the stodgy opera dust of a few centuries.

Ms. Barton is a mezzo singer – meaning middle in Italian – and is the middle range for a female singer. Their voices are often described as being dark, round and full of color.

