Oscar Nominations 2024: See the Full List Here

A historic nomination for Lily Gladstone. Thirteen noms for Oppenheimer and 11 for Poor Things. A trio of noms for Bradley Cooper, bringing his lifetime total to 12, though he (and Greta Gerwig) were both snubbed for best director.

Announced by Zazie Beetz and Jack Quaid live from the Samuel Goldwyn Theater, the Oscar nominations 2024 brings big news for many of the most significant films of the past year. Heading into nominations morning films including Oppenheimer, Barbie, Killers of the Flower Moon, Poor Things, and The Holdovers all looked strong, with major wins at the Critics Choice Awards and Golden Globes and support from the guilds of directors, actors, and producers who make up a huge part of the Academy’s voting body. But there were so many other contenders hoping to join them, from fellow best picture hopefuls like Maestro and Past Lives to animated blockbusters ranging from The Boy and the Heron to Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Mutant Mayhem.

